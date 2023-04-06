Pakistan likely to secure IMF bailout as lender gets ‘confirmation from Saudi for $2bn deposits’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is likely to secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout soon as International Monetary Fund (IMF) gets the nod from Saudi Arabia on $2 billion in additional deposits, The News reported.

Crisis-hit Pakistan and global lender engaged in ‘never ending talks’ while there had not been any indication of major breakthrough, until now as IMF gets confirmation from Riyadh for funding.

The recent development comes as IMF wants friendly nations to honor their pledges to fund Pakistan before the multilateral lender finalizes $6.5 billion bailout programme – a move that led to a delay in talks with the IMF for the program.

Lately, US-based lender informed Islamabad that it is satisfied with the latest confirmation of funds from the Kingdom. The report also claimed that Saudi authorities will make a public announcement, most likely during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit.

As Pakistan surpassed the first hurdle, all eyes are on Emirates for confirmation on another $1 billion deposit which will help cash strapped country to unlock much-needed funds.

Pakistan has been struggling with a massive economic crisis with the common man bearing the brunt of skyrocketing prices, and the masses are battling to get basic commodities as the government taking desperate measures tabled by the IMF for economic revival.

Consumer price inflation in South Asian nation climbed to a record 35.37 percent in March from a year earlier, while dozens of people were killed in stampedes for food aid.