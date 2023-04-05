Saba Qamar turns 39: Watch her finest works here

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani film and drama industry's top notch actress, Saba Qamar, on her 39th birthday. The star whose name is synonymous with strong-headed females, complex characters, and cult classic television series, has contributed to the entertainment fraternity more than any of her peers.

With a decade-long career, Qamar has amassed a huge fanbase and made an illustrious career for herself ever since she debuted in PTV's classic Main Aurat Hoon to her latest thought-provoking series, Sar e Rah and the Bollywood & Zee5 web series Mrs. & Mr. Shameem. Qamar is undoubtedly the bench mark of what the industry calls elegant and exceptional.

The Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain host has a knack for effortlessly embodying complex characters that demand the actor to invest a huge chunk of their interest, however, the Bunty I Love You actress faces no problem doing so as her filmography and tv drama career is full of such strong and impressive portrayals.

The actress has worked in various genres but some of her works have paved a separate league for her. Here is a list of some of Qamar's remarkable or finest works which showcase her versatility.

Baaghi (2017)

The drama serial based on the life and death of the controversial Pakistani social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch — who was murdered by her brother in the name of honour in July 2016 — was immortalized by Qamar's impeccable performance in Baaghi. While the character was complex, Qamar revealed that this was the most challenging thing she ever did. “I played Qandeel’s character with all my heart, I worked so hard for it that it consumed me completely. After it finished, I couldn't work for a whole year. I was depressed, literally,” she told BBC Urdu.

“I haven’t revealed this before publicly but trust me, I used to see Qandeel in my dreams. She would come and ask me to get her justice. She would say ‘Mujhe insaaf dilao, ab karrahi ho yeh role toh ab tum hee dilao insaaf’ (Get me justice, now that you’re essaying my life, you have to get me justice) and I would wake up," she added.

Hindi Medium (2017)

Marking her Bollywood debut in 2017, Qamar worked opposite the late actor Irrfan Khan. The educational comedy sae Qamar essaying the role of Meeta Batra, a middle-class woman who dreams of giving her daughter the best education possible, and is ready to go to any length. Qamar 's hartwarming and bubbly character showcased her effervescence on screen.

Cheekh (2019)

Unarguably one of the finest and cult classic dramas of Pakistani industry, Cheekh is the epitome of victim blaming, the power of the elite, and also criticizes society as a whole. Qamar’s acting prowess as Mannat Shayan, a lawyer who seeks justice for her friend who was raped and murdered, put her on the pedestal of a strong woman who is out to change the narratives on the turmoil faced by rape victims.

Kamli (2022)

Pakistani director Sarmad Khoosat’s internationally acclaimed Kamli couldn't be essayed by anyone other than Saba Qamar. The Jinnah Ke Naam actress had the potential of segueing between magical realism and reality. The actor won the award for Best Actor for her performance in the film at the Indus Valley International Film Festival (IVIFF) in Chandigarh last year.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.