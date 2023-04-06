US congressman urges Pakistani politicians to abide by Supreme Court’s rulings as political crisis deepens

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – United States lawmaker Brad Sherman has requested Pakistani politicians to abide by all Supreme Court rulings including for elections in the local legislature.

US representative of California’s congressional recently interacted with former prime minister Imran Khan over the phone.

The congressman requested the defiant leader to obey the rule of law and the verdict of the Supreme Court. He also shared some of the development on his social media. In a post, he expressed surprise to know that PTI chief was working in the middle of the night.

His post cited “Political parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court for democracies to function”.

Just spoke to former Prime Minister #ImranKhan of #Pakistan. Surprised that he's working in the wee hours of the morning. He also spoke to my friend, @DrMahmood40. Spoke about today's Pakistani Supreme Court decision. (1/2) — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) April 4, 2023

Bradman and other US leaders interacted with former premier Imran Khan who is facing over a hundred cases related to sedition, terrorism, and even blasphemy since his removal from the premiership.

As PTI chairman continue to hold talks with foreign dignitaries and leaders and update them about the human right violation situation in South Asian country, the ruling alliance dissented against Supreme Court’s decision in the elections case and will move a resolution in National Assembly today.