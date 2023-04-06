'Will take action if I am dropped again,' says Imad Wasim

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim says he will take action if he is dropped from the national squad in future without a notification from the selectors.

In an interview with a TV channel, Imad vent his anger at those who have been keeping him out of the Pakistan team for more than a year now.

"They [the selectors] never explained why they kept me out of the national team for the last 1.5 years. This will not happen anymore. This time, my actions will matter more," Imad stated.

"If they drop me without any reason once more, I will have to take a step," he added.

The all-rounder said his absence from the national team had not resulted in any financial damage.

"I have faith in my skills. The T20 leagues of Australia and South Africa would not have signed me if I were a bowler who is dependant on climate,’’ he added.

Imad made his comeback to the national team in the recently finished T20I series against Afghanistan.