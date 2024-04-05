Search

Who is world's oldest man? Guinness World Records picks new title holder from England

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 5 Apr, 2024
World's oldest living man
Source: Guinness World Records

A day after the world's oldest man Juan Vicente Perez from Venezuela passed away just two months before his 115th birthday, 111-year-old John Alfred Tinniswood from England was officially recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man.

Born on May 27, 1909, Perez was confirmed to be the world's oldest living man by the Guinness World Records when he was aged 112 years and 253 days on 4 February 2022. In a recent interview, Perez attributed his longevity to "working hard, resting on holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of aguardiente [a strong liquor] every day, loving God, and always carrying him in his heart".

Who is world's oldest man?

Tinniswood became lucky as 112-year-old Gisaburo Sonobe from Japan was initially expected to be the new record holder, but he was recently confirmed to have passed away on March 31.

Despite his age, 111-year-old Tinniswood can still perform most daily tasks without assistance — getting out of bed himself, listening to the radio and keeping himself updated with current events, and managing finances.

What is the secret of long life of world's oldest man?

Sharing the secret behind his long life, he said it’s “pure luck”. “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it,” said Tinniswood, who was born the same year the Titanic sank.

His exact age is 111 years and 223 days as of April 5, 2024. Currently residing at a care home in Southport, he is a great-grandfather and the staff at the facility call him a “big chatterbox”.

A piece of advice from the world's oldest man

He advises people to not smoke. He also turns towards alcohol. Tinniswood has survived both World Wars, and in the second, he served in an administrative role for the Army Pay Corps.

He married in 1942 and after spending 44 years together, his wife, Blodwen, passed away in 1986. He has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

World's oldest man reveals secrets of his long life

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

