Who is world's oldest man? Guinness World Records picks new title holder from England

A day after the world's oldest man Juan Vicente Perez from Venezuela passed away just two months before his 115th birthday, 111-year-old John Alfred Tinniswood from England was officially recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man.
Born on May 27, 1909, Perez was confirmed to be the world's oldest living man by the Guinness World Records when he was aged 112 years and 253 days on 4 February 2022. In a recent interview, Perez attributed his longevity to "working hard, resting on holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of aguardiente [a strong liquor] every day, loving God, and always carrying him in his heart".
Tinniswood became lucky as 112-year-old Gisaburo Sonobe from Japan was initially expected to be the new record holder, but he was recently confirmed to have passed away on March 31.
Despite his age, 111-year-old Tinniswood can still perform most daily tasks without assistance — getting out of bed himself, listening to the radio and keeping himself updated with current events, and managing finances.
Sharing the secret behind his long life, he said it’s “pure luck”. “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it,” said Tinniswood, who was born the same year the Titanic sank.
His exact age is 111 years and 223 days as of April 5, 2024. Currently residing at a care home in Southport, he is a great-grandfather and the staff at the facility call him a “big chatterbox”.
He advises people to not smoke. He also turns towards alcohol. Tinniswood has survived both World Wars, and in the second, he served in an administrative role for the Army Pay Corps.
He married in 1942 and after spending 44 years together, his wife, Blodwen, passed away in 1986. He has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
