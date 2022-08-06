Nawal Saeed looks ethereal in latest pictures
Rising star Nawal Saeed is one of the most promising new faces of the television industry.

Despite being around for just a short while, she has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts, thanks to her beautiful looks.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the Faryaad actress is a fashionista who bedazzles her admirers with stunning pictures and fashion choices.

The time around, the Aik Larki Aam Si actor left her admirers enchanted as she shared gorgeous pictures of herself.

On the work front, Saeed has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Dil e Veeran and Banno which won her a lot of praise from the masses for her portrayal.

