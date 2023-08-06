Bank Alfalah's online store Alfa Mall offers United US 70 on zero markup payment plan

Pakistanis primarily use motorcycles as their means of mobility but due to market inflation, individuals can no longer afford to buy motorcycles from the three industry heavyweights, Atlas Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha. Customers are moving to affordable alternatives as a result, and the United US 70 is a solid choice. It's wise to make an affordable and trustworthy decision. But when you can acquire a United US 70 at zero markup payment plan, that's when it becomes better.

United US 70

The 4-Stroke OHC single-cylinder air-cooled United US 70 has a 78cc engine. It has a continuous gearbox arrangement with four speeds.

It features a 4-Speed gearbox. For the riders' protection, there are drum brakes in the front and back. The 8.5-litre gasoline tank of the US 70cc provides excellent city economy. Additionally, the lightweight and clever design is appropriate for Pakistan's highways and streets. It comes in two colours, Red and Black.

Installment Plan

Customers can use the Buy Now, Pay Later option at Bank Alfalah's online store, Alfa Mall. With the help of this service, clients can purchase a wide range of goods with no markup and in convenient installments.

You should be aware of the following information if you intend to purchase United US 70 from Alfa Mall using a 0% markup payment plan:

3, 6, and 9 month installment options are available.

- Zero Markup.

- A 3% processing charge and FED would be levied over the course of nine installments.

- Across the country delivery is offered.

- Delivery should take between 15 and 20 business days.

- EMI is only usable if Bank Alfalah's credit card is used as the method of payment.

- Prices and product availability are both subject to change owing to the ambiguous economic climate.

- Without having to go to a bank, you may select from any of the United States 70 0% markup payment plans on Alfa Mall and place your order online.