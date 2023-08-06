Over dozen killed, scores injured as Hazara Express train derails near Nawabshah

KARACHI – Over a dozen people were killed and scored wounded as nearly 8 bogies of Hazara Express train derailed near Nawab Shah.

Media reports suggest that Rawalpindi bound train derailed near the Sarhari Railway Station.

Meanwhile, local police and rescuers arrived at the scene as efforts are underway to recover passengers from the spot.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed at People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, and nearby medical facilities.

Following the accident, the traffic on the up track is suspended.

Horrific clips shared online shows local residents and passengers removing dead bodies from the train while it shows wrecked bogies of passenger coach.

Officials told local media that the cause of the derailment is still unknown.

More to follow...