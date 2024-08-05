Pakistani Senate expresses 'profound grief and sorrow' over Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Pakistan's upper house of parliament passed a resolution on Monday expressing "profound grief and sorrow" over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.
The assassination, which occurred on Wednesday, has heightened fears of direct conflict between Tehran and its long-standing adversary Israel, in a region already destabilized by Israel's war in Gaza and escalating tensions in Lebanon.
The resolution, introduced by Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, condemned "human rights violations and unprovoked bombing by Israel in Beirut," as well as the recent killing of 250 innocent civilians in Palestine. It also criticized Israel, describing it as an "international criminal and terrorist entity" attacking Muslim nations with impunity.
The Senate urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and all Muslim countries to unite against what it termed Israel's "terrorist agenda." The resolution called for lifting the siege of Gaza to provide immediate aid to starving and injured civilians and demanded an immediate halt to the bombing in Gaza.
Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of orchestrating the strike that killed Haniyeh, which occurred just hours after he attended the inauguration of Iran's new president. Haniyeh, who was based in Qatar, was buried there on Friday.
The New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources, that the explosion that killed Haniyeh was caused by a bomb covertly smuggled into the guesthouse where he was staying in Tehran two months prior.
Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility for the assassination.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
