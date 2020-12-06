Bakhtawar Bhutto shares heartwarming story behind engagement ring on Instagram
Share
KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Zardari took to her Instagram and shares the story behind the engagement ring.
She revealed how she pursued a family tradition with her engagement ring. She mentioned her late mother the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto who copied her father's wedding ring. Benazir gave the copied ring to former president Asif Ali Zardari when they got married.
Bakhtawar, 30, said that she carried on the family tradition by having the same ring copied for her fiancé Mahmood Choudhry, and gave it to him on their engagement.
She captioned the post with the hashtag ‘ItsARingStory’.
View this post on Instagram
She got engaged to Mahmood Choudhry on November 27 in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family and close friends.
Earlier Mahmood Choudhary expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in an adorable post.
Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé ... 12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Mahmood Choudhary who was recently engaged to the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari ...
- Christian girl shot dead for ‘refusing Muslim man's marriage ...01:17 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
- At least 7 coronavirus patients die due to oxygen shortage in KP12:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto shares heartwarming story behind engagement ring on ...11:51 AM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan announces 18-man squad for New Zealand T20Is11:19 AM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan records over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day11:02 AM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Jennifer Lopez receives Billboard’s ‘Women in Music Icon’ Award ...07:43 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020