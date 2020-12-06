Bakhtawar Bhutto shares heartwarming story behind engagement ring on Instagram

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Zardari took to her Instagram and shares the story behind the engagement ring.

She revealed how she pursued a family tradition with her engagement ring. She mentioned her late mother the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto who copied her father's wedding ring. Benazir gave the copied ring to former president Asif Ali Zardari when they got married.

Bakhtawar, 30, said that she carried on the family tradition by having the same ring copied for her fiancé Mahmood Choudhry, and gave it to him on their engagement.

She captioned the post with the hashtag ‘ItsARingStory’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

She got engaged to Mahmood Choudhry on November 27 in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family and close friends.

Earlier Mahmood Choudhary expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in an adorable post.