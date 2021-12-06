Sialkot lynching: Mortal remains of Sri Lankan manager en route to Colombo with official protocol

ISLAMABAD – The mortal remains of Priyantha Kumara, the late Sri Lankan national who was lynched over blasphemy allegations in Sialkot on Friday, have been repatriated to Colombo from Punjab capital.

The dead body was brought to the Allama Iqbal International Airport in an ambulance and was dispatched via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with state honors.

PM’s aide for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine were along with Sri Lankan consulate officials were present at the airport.

سری لنکن شہری پریانتھا کماراکی میت کو سرکاری اعزاز کےساتھ لاہور سے سری لنکا روانہ کیاگیا



وزیراعلی پنجاب کی ہدایت پر صوبائی وزیر انسانی حقوق اعجاز عالم نے میت کو ریسیو کیا- SAPM مولانا طاہر اشرفی، سری لنکا کےاعزازی قونصل جنرل یاسین جوئیہ سمیت اہم عہدیداران بھی اس موقع پرموجود تھے pic.twitter.com/HqIKn0JLUE — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) December 6, 2021

The Sri Lankan High Commission to Pakistan also shared a tweet in this regard saying The High Commission appreciate the unstinted assistance by the Government of Pakistan and Provincial Gov of Panjab in making this transfer possible in such a short time period.

Remains of Diyawadanage Don Priyantha Kumar killed by a mob in Sialkot Pakistan was transferred from Lahore to Colombo by SriLankan Airlines this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vO1jA0lvAG — Sri Lanka High Commission in Pakistan (@SLinPakistan) December 6, 2021

Earlier today, Colombo High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama expressed satisfaction over Islamabad’s response to the gruesome murder. He also mentioned that the heart-wrenching incident won’t affect friendly ties between the two countries.

On the other hand, seven more prime accused were apprehended by law enforcers over the past 12 hours as arrests over the lynching of the Sri Lankan national continued amid stern directives from PM Imran Khan.

گزشتہ 12گھنٹے میں پولیس نے مزید 7 مرکزی کرداروں کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے۔ان میں سری لنکن مینیجر پر حملے کی پلاننگ میں شامل ملزم سمیت تشدد کرنے اور اشتعال پھیلانے والے بھی شامل ہیں۔اب تک 131 زیرحراست افراد میں سے 26 ملزمان کا مرکزی کرادر سامنے آیا ہے۔ @UsmanAKBuzdar #Sialkot https://t.co/LuqnJV1NH0 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 6, 2021

So far, the cops have made 131 arrests, including 26 key accused, Punjab Police said on Twitter while over 800 people have been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for their involvement in the lynching.

On Friday, a mob beat up, killed, and then burnt the body of Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations. A case was then lodged against the suspects under sections of terrorism, murder, and assault.