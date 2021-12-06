Sialkot lynching: Mortal remains of Sri Lankan manager en route to Colombo with official protocol
Web Desk
04:19 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Sialkot lynching: Mortal remains of Sri Lankan manager en route to Colombo with official protocol
Share

ISLAMABAD – The mortal remains of Priyantha Kumara, the late Sri Lankan national who was lynched over blasphemy allegations in Sialkot on Friday, have been repatriated to Colombo from Punjab capital.

The dead body was brought to the Allama Iqbal International Airport in an ambulance and was dispatched via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with state honors.

PM’s aide for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine were along with Sri Lankan consulate officials were present at the airport.

The Sri Lankan High Commission to Pakistan also shared a tweet in this regard saying The High Commission appreciate the unstinted assistance by the Government of Pakistan and Provincial Gov of Panjab in making this transfer possible in such a short time period.

Earlier today, Colombo High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama expressed satisfaction over Islamabad’s response to the gruesome murder. He also mentioned that the heart-wrenching incident won’t affect friendly ties between the two countries.

On the other hand, seven more prime accused were apprehended by law enforcers over the past 12 hours as arrests over the lynching of the Sri Lankan national continued amid stern directives from PM Imran Khan.

So far, the cops have made 131 arrests, including 26 key accused, Punjab Police said on Twitter while over 800 people have been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for their involvement in the lynching.

On Friday, a mob beat up, killed, and then burnt the body of Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations. A case was then lodged against the suspects under sections of terrorism, murder, and assault.

Pakistan to honour citizen who tried to save Sri ... 08:35 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid a tribute to the man who risked his own life to save the Sri ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army chopper crashes in Siachen, 2 ...
03:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Major Shabbir Sharif's supreme sacrifice ...
12:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
26 main suspects in Sialkot lynching case ...
12:27 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Three ex-army officers, civilian sentenced on ...
10:54 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Monocle stolen from Quaid’s statue in Vehari
11:23 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s biggest talent ...
10:28 AM | 6 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Pawri girl' spotted having a fan moment with legendary singer Hadiqa Kiani
03:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr