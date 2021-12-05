Sri Lanka to beef up security for Pakistani cricketers

11:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Sri Lanka to beef up security for Pakistani cricketers
Pakistani cricketers taking part in the ongoing Lanka Premier League will be provided extra security in the wake of lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot on Friday.

According to media reports circulating in Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan authorities have decided to beef up security for the Pakistani players to avoid any mishap that might stem from the sentiments of the people of the country.

Nine Pakistani players, including Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Sohaib Maqsood, are taking part in the event, which runs from December 5-23.

Famous classical singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes away
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

