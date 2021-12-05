Sri Lanka to beef up security for Pakistani cricketers
11:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Share
Pakistani cricketers taking part in the ongoing Lanka Premier League will be provided extra security in the wake of lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot on Friday.
According to media reports circulating in Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan authorities have decided to beef up security for the Pakistani players to avoid any mishap that might stem from the sentiments of the people of the country.
Nine Pakistani players, including Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Sohaib Maqsood, are taking part in the event, which runs from December 5-23.
- Pakistan rebuilds, ready to open famous Jain Temple in Lahore12:55 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
- India reports highest COVID-19 deaths since July12:25 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Sri Lanka to beef up security for Pakistani cricketers11:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
- PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz wins NA-133 by-election against PPP's Aslam ...11:51 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
- Rashid Malik congrats PTF head on Pak U-12 team’s title win10:19 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Famous classical singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes away
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh win hearts with killer dance moves on ...05:15 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
- Hira Khan’s new dance video goes viral04:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani stars spotted dancing at celebrity wedding04:06 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021