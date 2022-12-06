Islamabad's Centaurus Mall sealed in overnight raid over ‘lack of safety measures’

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority has sealed Centaurus Mall in an overnight raid over lack of safety measures, two months after a huge fire broke out at a shopping mall located in the center of the federal capital, Islamabad.

Reports in local media said the building control department of the municipal authority conducted an overnight raid and sealed the mall. Officials maintained that safety measures against fire eruption were not taken despite multiple notices.

CDA officials claimed to issue several notices to the management of the iconic mall to ensure safety measures after the October inferno but mall authorities paid no heed.

Officials also highlighted that no repair work was done to damages caused by the huge fire to the multiple tower mall.

Interestingly, CDA’s action comes hours after a heated exchange of words between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas during the Mangla dam ceremony.

Following the latest action, the AJK premier’s spokesperson accused the federal government's 'ill intentions' behind the action in an apparent bid to 'politically victimise' the mall owners.