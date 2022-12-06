Supreme Court directs govt to lodge case of Arshad Sharif’s murder today

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the incumbent government to lodge a case of the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif before today's evening.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial took suo motu notice of the killing of late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan police in October this year.

The top judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan took the suo moto on the recommendation of a judge of the apex court, reports said as a notice was issued to the interior secretary, foreign secretary, information secretary, DGs of Federal Investigation Authority, Intelligence Bureau and journalist union.

A bench led by JCP Bandial will conduct a hearing today at 12:30 today. In a statement, the top court mentioned that the journalist community and the public at large are deeply distressed and concerned about the death of Arshad Sharif and are seeking the court's scrutiny of the matter.

Earlier this week, the fact-finding committee formed by Pakistani government revealed that the TV show host was deliberately killed. His attackers was aware who he was before pulling the trigger.

Officials prepared a report which claimed that Arshad Sharif was not killed due to mistaken identity as a kidnapper, maintaining that his murder was planned.

Journalists community, politicians, and activists have been demanding a high-level probe into the killing of a defiant journalist, over reports that he was forced to leave his homeland and moved to Kenya, where he was killed.

Pakistani leaders and journalists also raised questions about Arshad Sharif's killing in the Kenyan capital where he was shot dead on the evening of October 23.

Sharif had left his homeland in August this year after he was charged with sedition cases.