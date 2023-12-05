Search

Pakistan

Gang of foreign nationals held in Lahore for robbing Indian Sikh pilgrims

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 5 Dec, 2023
Gang arrested in Lahore for robbing Sikh pilgrims
Source: Facebook/Organized Crime Unit Lahore

LAHORE – The Organised Crime Unit (OCU) of the Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three members of a criminal gang, which robbed Indian Sikh pilgrims of money and valuables in Lahore a few days ago.

OCU South SP Aftab Phularwan told reporters at the OCU Model Town office that the arrested suspects were identified as Shahrukh, Rehana Shahrukh and Irfan. He said the suspects were foreign nationals. They would rob Sikh pilgrims and inform a hostile intelligence agency to defame Pakistan. A uniform of a government institution was also recovered from the suspects.

In a related development, the Indian Sikh family met Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat and Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Usman Anwer and thanked them for arresting the robbers and recovering the looted money and valuables. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:25 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Do Pakistani pilgrims need Covid-19 vaccination certificate for Haj ...

04:30 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Lahore's Lorry Adda to be transformed into an airport-style terminal

10:17 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Punjab relaxes smog related restrictions in Lahore for the weekend

10:58 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

Lahore breathes easy after rain, as showers clear toxic smog

10:39 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Sikh yatris robbed by 'policemen' in Lahore

11:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

09:00 AM | 6 Dec, 2023

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check latest rates here

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 6 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check latest rates here

Pakistani rupee witnessed upward trajectort against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.7 for buying and 286.75 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate increased to 361 for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.7  286.75 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361  364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.6 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.58 766.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.93 40.33
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.13 932.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 740.01 748.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.36 79.06
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.45 27.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.09 8.24

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price sees major drop in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 December 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100. 

Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.

In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Karachi PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Islamabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Peshawar PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Quetta PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Sialkot PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Attock PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Gujranwala PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Jehlum PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Multan PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Bahawalpur PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Gujrat PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Nawabshah PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Chakwal PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Hyderabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Nowshehra PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Sargodha PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Faisalabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Mirpur PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: