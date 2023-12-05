Gang of foreign nationals held in Lahore for robbing Indian Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE – The Organised Crime Unit (OCU) of the Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three members of a criminal gang, which robbed Indian Sikh pilgrims of money and valuables in Lahore a few days ago.

OCU South SP Aftab Phularwan told reporters at the OCU Model Town office that the arrested suspects were identified as Shahrukh, Rehana Shahrukh and Irfan. He said the suspects were foreign nationals. They would rob Sikh pilgrims and inform a hostile intelligence agency to defame Pakistan. A uniform of a government institution was also recovered from the suspects.

In a related development, the Indian Sikh family met Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat and Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Usman Anwer and thanked them for arresting the robbers and recovering the looted money and valuables.