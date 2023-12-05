Rangers to be deployed in Karachi to fight street crime

KARACHI – Keeping in view a rise in street crime incidents in Karachi, authorities have decided to deploy Rangers troops alongside the Sindh Police personnel to fight the menace.

A meeting chaired by Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Azhar Waqas in Karachi made this decision. Karachi police chief, zonal DIGs and Special Branch officers were also present at the meeting.

A briefing was given to the officials on street crimes, water theft, anti-trafficking operations and repatriation of migrants.

Rangers and police personnel will do snap checking at inter-provincial checking points and take measures to prevent water theft and other crimes. A detailed review of measures related to crime prevention was also taken at the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided to deal with the challenge of street crime jointly by the Rangers and the police.

Ranger’s spokesman said it was also decided to take strict action against those displaying illegal weapons.