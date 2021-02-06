Indian occupied Kashmir largest open-air prison in world, Qureshi tells OIC contact group
Web Desk
12:20 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under absolute military siege which turned the valley into the largest open-air prison in the world.

 The Foreign Minister addressed the ambassadorial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir via video link in which he highlighted that India should be forced to rescind unilateral actions in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and move towards a peaceful settlement as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Qureshi also hailed Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Niger for effectively articulating the voice of the Ummah in solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He underscored that the steadfast and resolute support of the OIC is a source of great strength to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

Highlighting the atrocities and military siege, he said the world should forcefully demand India to halt human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris.

