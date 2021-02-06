Indian occupied Kashmir largest open-air prison in world, Qureshi tells OIC contact group

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under absolute military siege which turned the valley into the largest open-air prison in the world.

The Foreign Minister addressed the ambassadorial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir via video link in which he highlighted that India should be forced to rescind unilateral actions in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and move towards a peaceful settlement as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Keynote address at the informal meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir to commemorate the #KashmirSolidarityDay was delivered by the Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi @SMQureshiPTI @PakistanUN_NY @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/eAzy8tBy3z — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY ???????????????? (@PakistanUN_NY) February 6, 2021

Qureshi also hailed Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Niger for effectively articulating the voice of the Ummah in solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

New York State Assembly passes resolution to ... 11:15 AM | 6 Feb, 2021 NEW YORK – Another humiliation for India as New York State Legislative Assembly passed the resolution to observe ...

He underscored that the steadfast and resolute support of the OIC is a source of great strength to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

Highlighting the atrocities and military siege, he said the world should forcefully demand India to halt human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris.