Pakistan mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
01:09 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Pakistan mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
ISLAMABAD – Politicians, artists, celebrities, activists, and music fans mourned the death of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar who succumbed to post Covid complications after a month-long battle.

Social platforms were all flooded with condolences and outpourings of grief as well as tributes to a most beloved singer whose voice is the soundtrack to more than a thousand Bollywood films.

The singing legend died of multi-organ failure after being on a life-saving machine. She was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai in January after testing positive for coronavirus.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the leader in opposition Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari, Bushra Ansari, Imran Abbas, and others express grief over the death of the iconic singer.

The Indian government has also announced two days of mourning during which the national flag would be flown at half-mast throughout the country. Here are some of the reactions:

