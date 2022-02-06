Pakistan mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
ISLAMABAD – Politicians, artists, celebrities, activists, and music fans mourned the death of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar who succumbed to post Covid complications after a month-long battle.
Social platforms were all flooded with condolences and outpourings of grief as well as tributes to a most beloved singer whose voice is the soundtrack to more than a thousand Bollywood films.
The singing legend died of multi-organ failure after being on a life-saving machine. She was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai in January after testing positive for coronavirus.
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the leader in opposition Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari, Bushra Ansari, Imran Abbas, and others express grief over the death of the iconic singer.
The Indian government has also announced two days of mourning during which the national flag would be flown at half-mast throughout the country. Here are some of the reactions:
لتا منگیشکر کا انتقال موسیقی کے ایک عہد کا خاتمہ ہے، لتا جی نے عشروں تک سر کی دنیا پر حکومت کی اور ان کی آواز کا جادو رہتی دنیا تک رہے گا، جہاں جہاں اردو بولی اور سمجھی جاتی ہے وہاں لتا منگیشکر کو الوداع کہنے والوں کا ہجوم ہے، #LataMangeshkar— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 6, 2022
In the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the world of music has lost a singing legend who mesmerized generations with her melodious voice. The people of my generation grew up listening to her beautiful songs that will remain part of our memory. May she rest in peace!— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 6, 2022
پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا گلوکارہ لتا منگیشکر کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 6, 2022
نصف صدی سے زائد اپنی آواز کا جادو جگا کر لتا منگیشکر نے کروڑوں انسانوں کو اپنے سنگیت کا گرویدہ بنایا، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari
ھمارری پیاری دیدی لتا جی انتقال فرماگئ ھیں۔ ایک دور کا خاتمہ ھوا۔وہ ھمیشہ ھمارے دلوں اور دعاؤں میں زندہ رھیں گی🙏🙏🙏!#LataMangeshkar #Pakistan #endofanera pic.twitter.com/tWDT9JUw8D— Dr Shahid Masood (@Shahidmasooddr) February 6, 2022
رہیں نہ رہیں ہم— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) February 6, 2022
مہکا کریں گے
بن کے کلی بن کے صبا
باغِ وفا میں pic.twitter.com/etQrUXQnm5
