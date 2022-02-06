PSL 7: Islamabad United win the toss and elect to bat first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bat first against Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday.

Things are getting tight for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Babar-led squad has lost all four matches played in the tournament and thus are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Kings have not found their footing in the national T20 league and are in dire straits. Skipper Babar was seen as a lone performer for the squad, but that couldn’t prevent his team from losing for the fourth consecutive match.

Today, they will be desperately looking to pull off their first win against United. On Friday, Kings lost a close game against Zalmi by just nine runs. Sharjeel Khan and other players are expected to give a strong opening stand with a decent strike rate.

Joe Clarke is injured, while replacement Ian Cockbain, batted really well and Mohammad Nabi failed to play any decent innings in PSL 7. Karachi Kings also lack depth in bowling as Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out for the remaining games due to injuries.

Kings have another test today: to make a comeback, that too by facing the Red Hot Squad @IsbUnited. Is it going to be their day? #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/ZwlQYKvffo — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 6, 2022

On the other side, Islamabad United lost a close game against Qalandars and they also will be a bit under pressure. United defeated Zalmi by nine wickets in their first fixture before losing to Multan.

United won two games and is stronger both in batting and bowling. Azam Khan along with Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Munro, and Shadab Khan performed well for ‘Sherus’.

Squads

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Hasan Ali (both Platinum), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant De Lange, Shadab Khan, Alex Hales (Mentor), Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Paul Stirling, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Romario Shepherd