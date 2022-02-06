PSL7: Must-win game for Karachi Kings as they face Islamabad United today
KARACHI – Things are getting tight for defending champions Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven as Babar-led squad has lost all four matches played in the tournament and thus are languishing at the bottom of the points table.
Amid the pressure, the Kings will lock horns with Islamabad United today at National Stadium Karachi. Today’s game is the penultimate game of the first leg of the flagship cricket league, with the tournament set to move to Lahore.
Kings have not found their footing in the national T20 league and are in dire straits. Skipper Babar was seen as a lone performer for the squad, but that couldn't prevent his team from losing for the fourth consecutive match.
Today, they will be desperately looking to pull off their first win against United. On Friday, Kings lost a close game against Zalmi by just nine runs. Sharjeel Khan and other players are expected to give a strong opening stand with a decent strike rate.
Joe Clarke is injured, while replacement Ian Cockbain, batted really well and Mohammad Nabi failed to play any decent innings in PSL 7. Karachi Kings also lack depth in bowling as Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out for the remaining games due to injuries.
On the other side, Islamabad United lost a close game against Qalandars and they also will be a bit under pressure. United defeated Zalmi by nine wickets in their first fixture before losing to Multan.
United won two games and is stronger both in batting and bowling. Azam Khan along with Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Munro, and Shadab Khan performed well for ‘Sherus’.
If we look in the past, 16 matches have been played between the two squads with Islamabad United clinching victories in ten matches and Kings winning six.
Squads
Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Hasan Ali (both Platinum), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant De Lange, Shadab Khan, Alex Hales (Mentor), Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Paul Stirling, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan
Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Romario Shepherd
