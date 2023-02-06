Over 1200 dead, scores trapped as strong earthquake hits Turkiye, Syria

A strong earthquake hit south-eastern Turkiye, near the border with Syria, in the wee hours of Monday killing over 1200 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble..
A report by US Geological Survey said a powerful quake measuring 7.8 on Richter scale struck at 04:17 local time at a depth of around 18km near Gaziantep – a major city located in Anatolia region.
Soon after the first earthquake, several aftershocks struck the southeastern regions, causing further damage.
Local officials said that several regions of Turkiye reported damage, while rescue operations are underway. The tremors were felt in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus, creating huge panic among the masses.
Several buildings have reportedly collapsed, with people trapped under the rubble.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said rescue units are on alert. He noted that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the province affected by the earthquake.
Erdogan spoke by telephone with the governors of eight affected provinces to gather information on the situation and rescue efforts, his office said in a statement.
The country of around 85 million lies in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.
In Syria, already devastated by more than 11 years of civil war, a government health official said more than 237 people had been killed and some 600 injured, most in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia, where numerous buildings tumbled down.
In the Syrian rebel-held northwest, a rescue service said dozens had been killed.
US offer of help
The United States was "profoundly concerned" about the quake in Turkey and Syria and was monitoring events closely, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter.
The U.S. is profoundly concerned by today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye & Syria. I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any & all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye.— Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) February 6, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
