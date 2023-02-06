Over 350 dead, scores trapped as strong earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

A strong earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey, near the border with Syria, in the wee hours of Monday killing hundreds of people.

A report by US Geological Survey said a powerful quake measuring 7.8 on Richter scale struck at 04:17 local time at a depth of around 18km near Gaziantep – a major city located in Anatolia region.

Soon after the first earthquake, several aftershocks struck the southeastern regions, causing further damage.

Local officials said that several regions of Turkey reported damage, while rescue operations are underway. The tremors were felt in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus, creating huge panic among the masses.

Several buildings have reportedly collapsed, with people trapped under the rubble.

In Syria, reports suggest that at least 11 people have died in the northwestern town, while casualties are rising as injured were shifted to medical facilities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in social media said rescue units are on alert. He noted that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the province affected by the earthquake.

The country of around 85 million lies in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

More to follow…