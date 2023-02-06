Over 350 dead, scores trapped as strong earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

A strong earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey, near the border with Syria, in the wee hours of Monday killing hundreds of people.
A report by US Geological Survey said a powerful quake measuring 7.8 on Richter scale struck at 04:17 local time at a depth of around 18km near Gaziantep – a major city located in Anatolia region.
Soon after the first earthquake, several aftershocks struck the southeastern regions, causing further damage.
Local officials said that several regions of Turkey reported damage, while rescue operations are underway. The tremors were felt in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus, creating huge panic among the masses.
Several buildings have reportedly collapsed, with people trapped under the rubble.
In Syria, reports suggest that at least 11 people have died in the northwestern town, while casualties are rising as injured were shifted to medical facilities.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in social media said rescue units are on alert. He noted that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the province affected by the earthquake.
The country of around 85 million lies in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
