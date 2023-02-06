Pakistan offers assistance to Turkiye as deadly earthquake kills over 1400

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government offered assistance after a powerful earthquake killed more than 1400 people in Turkiye and Syria.
Islamabad offered assistance as the death toll is expected to climb as information trickles in from remote areas of southeast Turkiye. Graphics doing rounds on the internet show buildings reduced to rubble, with bodies lying on the ground.
In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the government and the people of Turkiye for the huge loss. Islamabad stands in solidarity with its Turkish brethren in this hour of grief, he said, recalling Ankara’s support to Pakistan in every hour of difficulty. Sharif said his government will help Turkiye in every possible way.
The premier also renewed the call for global action in the wake of an increase in climate change-induced natural disasters, maintaining that climate change induced disasters are not limited to a single nation, calling on the international community to act for the survival of mankind.
PM further prayed for eternal peace of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured.
Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck southeastern region of Türkiye. I send my profound condolences & most sincere sympathies to my brother President @RTErdogan & brotherly people of Türkiye on the loss of precious lives & damage to infrastructure.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 6, 2023
President Dr Arif Alvi too expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the latest natural disaster. He conveyed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish people and the families of the victims.
Alvi also conveyed his condolences to people of Syria over the loss of precious lives as hundreds are still under rubble while rescue operation is underway.
Monday’s quake was the deadliest in recent time, it struck about 18 km from the southeastern city of Gaziantep, the US Geological Survey (USGC) said.
