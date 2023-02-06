Pervez Musharraf’s body to be brought back to Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – The dead body of Pakistan’s former military ruler and President General (r) Pervez Musharraf will be brought back to his homeland today (Monday), a day after the 79-yearold passed away after prolonged illness.

All Pakistan Muslim League activists, politicians and armed forces offered their condolences, and expressed grief at his passing.

Reports in local media claimed that Musharraf’s body will be repatriated back to South Asian country via a special jet which will fly from Al Maktoum Airport and will land at Nur Khan Airbase. The country’s most recent military ruler will be buried in the army graveyard in garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Earlier, his family approached Pakistan consulate in UAE to shift his body back to Pakistan, and Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has issued a no-objection certificate.

The former President succumbed to his illness early Sunday in UAE, where he stayed for the last six years.

Musharraf’s legacy has largely been marred by his extreme moves; he however has received praise for some of his noble work. The former ruler seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999 after ousting then-premier Nawaz Sharif who attempted to dismiss him as top general.

He later declared himself president and went on to rule the fifth most populous country until he stepped down to avoid impeachment by the new parliament in 2007.

In 2019, a Pakistani court sentenced him for treason over his 2007 imposition of emergency rule. The ruling was however overturned by a court in the long-running case.

The former dictator had been living in the Emirates since then as he was allowed to travel on medical grounds while being tried on treason charges.