Rakhi Sawant announces separation from husband Adil Khan

For Bollywood reality TV star Rakhi Sawant, 2023 has been anything but peaceful so far. The Bigg Boss diva, who recently had the internet wrapped around her finger when she announced her marriage to long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani, is now in tears as she made a shocking revelation before paparazzi.

Talking to the Indian media, the heartbroken actress recently announced that says the she and her husband have parted ways.

Sawant claimed that her husband, Durrani, is having an extramarital affair, and left the Pardesiya star for his mistress.

In her previous posts, Sawant suggested that the couple tied the knot seven months prior to their public announcement, however, rumors of trouble in the paradise started surfacing on the internet.

Sawant even converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima in order to marry Durrani, and shared pictures from her intimate Nikkah ceremony, however, her husband initially denied only to confirm the marriage later on.