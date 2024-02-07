Poonam Pandey remains unapologetic after "death from cervical cancer"

Poonam Pandey, the model and actress who sparked outrage with her fake "death" announcement from cervical cancer, continues to defend her actions.
Amidst intense backlash, she reposted messages on Instagram arguing the stunt's effectiveness in raising awareness, despite causing distress and ethical concerns.
Pandey's supporters claim the 24-hour drama garnered attention, with one message stating, "Thousands of women must have researched or even booked tests [for cervical cancer]." Another admirer lauded the "lie" as a necessary shock tactic, arguing, "In India, people don’t pay attention unless it’s presented differently."
Dismissing accusations of profiteering, fans like Pandey herself emphasize, "It was purely for a cause. Poonam Pandey got no compensation." They urge critics to acknowledge the impact, with Pandey declaring, "Haters can hate, but can you deny the impact?"
However, the "impact" comes at a cost. Both the marketing agency (Schbang) and collaborator Hauterfly issued apologies, particularly to those affected by cancer. While acknowledging Pandey's mother's battle with cancer and the dire statistics in India, they conceded, "We regret any distress caused."
The agency defends its approach, highlighting unprecedented media coverage: "This is the first time... 'Cervical Cancer' has appeared in 1000+ Headlines." They argue that sparking debate, even through controversial methods, can ultimately save lives.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Feb-2024/aicwa-lambasts-poonam-pandey-demands-fir-be-lodged
API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Feb-2024/aicwa-lambasts-poonam-pandey-demands-fir-be-lodged
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.