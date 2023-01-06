Search

Is SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan dating Agastya Nanda?

Web Desk 11:46 AM | 6 Jan, 2023
Is SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan dating Agastya Nanda?
Source: Farah Khan

The first Bollywood romance to spark this year is between Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

While rumour mills have been rife about their alleged romance for a while, a source from the sets of director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies confirmed that actors Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are in a relationship, reported Hindustan Times.

Suhana accompanied Agastya to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family, the latter’s extended paternal side. “Agastya introduced Suhana to all the family members as his partner,” the source added.

Who knew their acting debut together would also start a romance between them? Yes, it all started on the set of Zoya’s upcoming film – an Indian adaptation of the Archie Comics.

“They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022,” the source said, adding that Agastya’s mum, Shweta Bachchan, “loves” Suhana and “approves of the relationship”.

Shweta and Suhana are often seen commenting on each other's posts on Instagram. Even Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating Siddhant Chaturvedi, shares a warm bond with Suhana. They are often seen spending time together. The duo even gets clicked at Bollywood parties together.

