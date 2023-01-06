Kubra Khan receives massive support from fellow celebrities in fight against Adil Raja

As Pakistani actress Kubra Khan took a stand against the remarks of Major (retired) Adil Raja, the moral support she received from her fellow celebrities was impressive.
Kubra was supported by fellow actors Osman Khalid Butt, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Aima Baig, Usman Mukhtar, Aisha Malik and Yumna Zaidi. All commended Kubra for taking the much-needed step.
Kubra had also moved the court to have the malicious posts against her removed from social media.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kubra shared pictures of the Sindh High Court (SHC) order wherein the court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to remove the malicious content against her from socail media.
Kubra wrote, "The past four days have been so difficult for me and my family that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to explain it in words, I couldn’t wrap my head around as to why anyone would do this to me. Even after it was clarified that my name or initials were misinterpreted why was I still getting bullied so ferociously."
View this post on Instagram
Much needed step to safeguard the dignity of actors & the fraternity at large. Women in all professions work very hard & under extremely challenging circumstances, you don't get to trample their achievements just like that. Well done Kubra! https://t.co/6NfU60fQY1— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) January 6, 2023
Be strong and we will fight together .— Sajal Aly (@real_sajalali) January 6, 2023
Moreover, Major (retired) Adil Raja on Friday tendered an apology to actress Kubra Khan after he alleged in a vlog that some military generals used top Pakistani actresses as bait to film politicians from different political parties for blackmailing purposes.
Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan Army officer wrote, “My intention was never to target any women but to pinpoint a bigger problem pertinent in the system. I am profoundly sorry for the distress caused by speculations arising due to me giving initials, which didn't include yours. I again appeal to avoid speculations without proof."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.