Rabya Kalsoom sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves

Noor Fatima 04:56 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
Source: Rabya Kalsoom (Instagram)

For Lollywood's accomplished actress, Rabya Kulsoom talent runs in the blood. The 33-year-old diva, who is the daughter of revered Pakistani actress Parveen Akbar, sister to actor Faizan Sheikh, and sister-in-law to actress Maham Amir, has carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess in the drama industry defying all and any chances of being called a nepo-baby.

Having garnered accolades for her acting in the hit drama serial Fraud, the diva is now enjoying stardom; however, Kalsoom's talent isn't only bound to acting as she has often made headlines with her killer dance moves.

Having a knack for dance, the Zamani Manzil Kay Maskharay actress lets no chance slip and is often seen grooving to Bollywood and Lollywood hits. This time, the mother-of-one danced her heart out with her singer husband, Rehan Nizami, at a wedding function.

The gorgeous couple gave a synchronised dance performance on Bollywood smash-hit Manike by Jubin Nautiyal, Surya Ragunaathan and Yohani.

Social media users praised the Dilara actress for her energetic performance.

On the work front, Kalsoom was recently seen in Choti Choti Batain, Zara Sambhal Kay, Meer Abru, Shehr-e-Malal, Bharaas, and Fraud.

Rabya Kulsoom and Maham Aamir's dance video goes viral

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

