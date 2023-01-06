Rabya Kalsoom sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves

For Lollywood's accomplished actress, Rabya Kulsoom talent runs in the blood. The 33-year-old diva, who is the daughter of revered Pakistani actress Parveen Akbar, sister to actor Faizan Sheikh, and sister-in-law to actress Maham Amir, has carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess in the drama industry defying all and any chances of being called a nepo-baby.
Having garnered accolades for her acting in the hit drama serial Fraud, the diva is now enjoying stardom; however, Kalsoom's talent isn't only bound to acting as she has often made headlines with her killer dance moves.
Having a knack for dance, the Zamani Manzil Kay Maskharay actress lets no chance slip and is often seen grooving to Bollywood and Lollywood hits. This time, the mother-of-one danced her heart out with her singer husband, Rehan Nizami, at a wedding function.
The gorgeous couple gave a synchronised dance performance on Bollywood smash-hit Manike by Jubin Nautiyal, Surya Ragunaathan and Yohani.
Social media users praised the Dilara actress for her energetic performance.
On the work front, Kalsoom was recently seen in Choti Choti Batain, Zara Sambhal Kay, Meer Abru, Shehr-e-Malal, Bharaas, and Fraud.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.75
|236
|Euro
|EUR
|265
|268
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|302
|305
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.5
|67.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|161
|162.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
