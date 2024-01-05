Maulana Masoodur Rehman Usmani of Sunni Ulema Council shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prominent religious figure Maulana Masoodur Rehman Usmani was shot dead in Ghauri Town on Friday.

According to the police, unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on Usmani’s vehicle in the federal capital.

Yasir Qasmi, spokesperson for the Sunni Ulema Council, confirmed the death of Usmani, who was council’s central deputy general secretary.

In a statement, Islamabad Police said a man was killed and another was wounded in the shooting incident in Khanna police precincts.

A heavy contingent of the police is present at the crime scene, the statement from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police said. “[The police] are tracing the perpetrators with the help of [footages taken from] close circuit television (CCTV) cameras.”

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon reached the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where Usmani's was taken after the incident.