PM Imran to virtually attend CPC Summit today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually attend the session of CPC and World Political Parties Summit at the invitation of General Secretary CPC and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister Office said ‘At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China, HE Xi Jinping, the premier will participate in CPC and World Political Parties Summit today.

Khan will also deliver a speech at the Summit; twenty-one world leaders will join the Summit and make statements in the virtual summit. More than 500 political parties and over 10,000 political workers from various parts of the world are expected to attend the CPC Summit. ‘For the People’s Wellbeing: the Responsibility of Political Parties’ is the theme of this Summit for this year.

On Monday, China hailed Khan’s remarks commending the Communist Party of China (CPC) for finding a unique model of governance and introducing enormous development for the Chinese society in its own way.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson during a regular briefing stated ‘I have noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan said that CPC has found a unique model and brought enormous developments for the Chinese society in its own way beating many Western democracies. China appreciates these remarks.’

Last Thursday, PM Imran Khan while speaking with the Chinese media felicitated the East Asian country on the 100th anniversary of the CPC. Khan also appreciated the flexibility in the system of the CPC to adopt changes and mend its policies according to the needs, which led to the quick development of the most populous country in the world.

‘The CPC is a unique and alternative model, parallel to the electoral democratic system,’ he responded saying that ‘The CPC introduced an efficient system of sifting talent and grooming it up which was more remarkable than the electoral democracy’.