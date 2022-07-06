Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa dance their hearts out as they promote Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad
The most loved and talented actors of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, are busy promoting their upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad these days.
In this regard, both Mahira and Fahad appeared on Ahmed Ali Butt’s show where they danced their heart out on a song from their upcoming movie.
Clad in a saree by her favourite designer Sania Maskatiya, Mahira Khan looked fabulous on the show and her dance moves really won her fans’ hearts. Fahad, on the other hand, too looked awesome in his unique style and performance.
Later, Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share how she felt on the show. She wrote,
“Just some real fun and love @mustafafahad26
On the sets of @ahmedalibutt ‘s show!
P.S watch us in our film QuaideAzam Zindabad - in cinemas 8th July ????????
One of my fav outfits @saniamaskatiya”
The movie, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, is releasing in cinemas across Pakistan on July 8, just two days before Eid-ul-Azha.
