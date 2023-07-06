Father, sons who broke airport barricades get arrested after adventure performance

ISTANBUL - A father and two of his sons were seen performing what appeared as an adventure performance as they attempted to catch their plane at an airport.
The trio was filmed as they broke all barricades to catch their plane following a missed flight. The incident occurred at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, where they missed their AnadoluJet flight to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.
The 'daredevils' arrived at the gate after the boarding process had already concluded but they made their last-ditch effort to get on the flight and resorted to extreme measures in their pursuit to board the plane.
The trio forcibly entered the boarding bridge even though the aircraft had already departed from the gate. The video shows one of the family members actually jumping onto the runway and approaching the plane.
A video depicts one man dangling from the boarding platform before dropping onto the runway; he was then surrounded by security staff, and later, all three were taken to a police station.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it was aware of the incident and that the consulate in Istanbul was handling it.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
