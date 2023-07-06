Gold price increases by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices increased in domestic market on Wednesday despite a downward trend in international market.

The price of per tola gold decrease by Rs1,800 to close at Rs207,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs1,543 to settle at Rs178,155, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $23 to settle at $1,905 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,480 per tola.