Schedule for Umrah season announced as Saudi Arabia starts issuing e-visas

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of the Umrah season by beginning the issuance of electronic visas in this regard.
Umrah pilgrims can now start arriving in the Kingdom on the first day of Muharram which falls on July 19 as the kingdom has successfully completed the Hajj operation recently.
The ministry said that submitting applications for e-visa issuance would be through the Nusuk platform which is known for streamlining the process of welcoming Muslims to the holy cities. Through this platform, individuals worldwide can easily apply for electronic visas and access a range of services, related to pilgrimage.
The platform is a one-stop solution for information related to maps in multiple languages, residency, and other issues which Umrah pilgrims face.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had previously stated that Muslims who hold visas for tourism from Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, as well as those with entry visas to Schengen countries, the US and the UK, have the opportunity before their arrival in the Kingdom to make reservations for Umrah through the Nusuk application.
The Umrah visa can now be obtained within 24 hours, and its duration has been extended from 30 days to 90 days. Additionally, there are no health requirements for obtaining the visa, and women are not required to be accompanied by a male guardian or Mehram.
This was the first time after Covid-19 that the Saudi government made arrangements for over 2 million Hajj pilgrims who landed in the kingdom. The hajj operation has been completed and no noticeable untoward incident has happened in the kingdom which is a remarkable feat.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
