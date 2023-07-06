Shock and anger as naked man assaults woman in Karachi in broad daylight

KARACHI – A horrifying incident occurred in the country’s largest city Karachi as a naked man groped and assaulted a woman in broad daylight.

The heinous incident was captured on CCTV as footage shows a masked man, pulling down his shorts and attempting to sexually harass the woman, who acted bravely and hits back the man.

As the incident caused outrage, law enforcers are looking for the culprit, and are gathering all available information. SSP area said efforts were underway to detain the unidentified man.

As the probe is underway, the motorcycle of the man had no registration plate on it.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon also shared video, saying chief minister took serious notice of this act, and directed the IG Sindh and Additional IG Karachi to immediately held the culprit.