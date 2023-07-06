Shock and anger as naked man assaults woman in Karachi in broad daylight

Sindh CM orders to arrest culprit as incident triggers outrage
KARACHI – A horrifying incident occurred in the country’s largest city Karachi as a naked man groped and assaulted a woman in broad daylight.
The heinous incident was captured on CCTV as footage shows a masked man, pulling down his shorts and attempting to sexually harass the woman, who acted bravely and hits back the man.
As the incident caused outrage, law enforcers are looking for the culprit, and are gathering all available information. SSP area said efforts were underway to detain the unidentified man.
As the probe is underway, the motorcycle of the man had no registration plate on it.
In a shocking incident that was caught on camera, a man was seen trying to attack a woman while unclothed in the streets of Karachi.#karachi #disturbing #assault #women #naked #men #camera
Read more: https://t.co/7nbfCKV9Us pic.twitter.com/l7imPoXxDs— RASALA.PK (@rasalapk) July 5, 2023
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon also shared video, saying chief minister took serious notice of this act, and directed the IG Sindh and Additional IG Karachi to immediately held the culprit.
