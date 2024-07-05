'Mirzapur 3' released on Amazon Prime

After a wait of over four years, the creators of the hugely popular OTT hit 'Mirzapur' finally released the third season of the intense gangster drama on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.
Mirzapur is still the most-watched web series on Amazon Prime Video.
The journey that the surviving gangsters, their allies, and their rivals undertake in Mirzapur Season 3 is extensive. However, the tools and tropes used in this new set of ten episodes on Amazon Prime Video stay well within familiar territory.
The rule of carpet exporter and crime boss Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), has come to an end in the lawless region of Purvanchal. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) has ascended as the dominant figure in the titular crime-ravaged town, with Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) as his partner in crime. However, their hold on power is unstable.
Guddu has yet to become the undisputed King of Mirzapur, which often leads the impulsive and impatient contender to react to provocations. His ill-advised actions and overconfidence frequently land him and Golu in situations that spiral out of their control.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
