'Mirzapur 3' released on Amazon Prime

Web Desk
11:49 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
'Mirzapur 3' released on Amazon Prime
Source: File photo

After a wait of over four years, the creators of the hugely popular OTT hit 'Mirzapur' finally released the third season of the intense gangster drama on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Mirzapur is still the most-watched web series on Amazon Prime Video.

The journey that the surviving gangsters, their allies, and their rivals undertake in Mirzapur Season 3 is extensive. However, the tools and tropes used in this new set of ten episodes on Amazon Prime Video stay well within familiar territory.

The rule of carpet exporter and crime boss Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), has come to an end in the lawless region of Purvanchal. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) has ascended as the dominant figure in the titular crime-ravaged town, with Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) as his partner in crime. However, their hold on power is unstable.

Guddu has yet to become the undisputed King of Mirzapur, which often leads the impulsive and impatient contender to react to provocations. His ill-advised actions and overconfidence frequently land him and Golu in situations that spiral out of their control.

