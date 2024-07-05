Pakistan clarifies reports regarding suspension of internet services, social media in Muharram

The federal government has not yet made a decision to suspend internet services during the month of Muharram, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

Provincial governments had requested the suspension of six social media applications for about a week during Muharram — expected to start on July 8 — due to security concerns.

In a statement, the interior ministry spokesperson clarified that no decision has been made regarding the provincial governments' requests and advised the public to ignore rumors. The spokesperson also noted that no directive has been issued by the Prime Minister's Office regarding an internet suspension during the holy month.

“Neither any application from any provincial government has been accepted nor rejected,” the interior ministry added.

The Punjab government cited the spread of hate material and misinformation as reasons for the proposed suspension. According to a letter from the Punjab Home Department, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order was convened to review security and administrative arrangements for Muharram.

In this meeting, it was decided to suspend social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, from Muharram 6 to 11 to prevent the spread of hate material and misinformation, aiming to avert sectarian violence.

During Muharram, processions are held across the country, and religious scholars address large gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure safety.