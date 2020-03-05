COVID-19: Pakistan confirms 6th coroncavirus case
KARACHI – Another coronavirus case has been reported in Karachi, Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed on Thursday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases to six in the South Asian country.

A 69-year-old man who returned from Iran on February 25 was tested positive in Karachi. “The patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of,” Dr Mirza informed, adding that the patient was admitted to a private hospital I Karachi.

The new case has emerged as all educational institutes in Sindh have been closed till March 13 amid the fear of contagious disease’s outbreak in the province.

Of the sixth confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, all had a history of travel to Iran. Three of the cases are in Karachi and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The virus has spread to more than 30 countries, killing over 3,000 and infecting 95,000, mostly in China.

