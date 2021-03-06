LIVE: PM Imran addresses NA session after securing vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing National Assembly session after securing 178 votes on Saturday.

Speaking in the house, Khan expressed gratitude to the parliamentarians and team. He added that yesterday evening when I saw party leaders, I realised that they were hurt when we lost the Senate election of Hafeez Shaikh.

'I felt proud as I saw a team in you and our team will get stronger. Because God will test your faith again and again,' PM added.

#Live: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing National Assembly session after winning the vote of confidence https://t.co/0qGqkI7YRW — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 6, 2021

Today's session was called in a show of strength by Khan himself after PTI lost a crucial seat in the Senate elections. Speaker Asad Qaiser said that eight years ago, Imran Khan had been elected to the post with 176 votes. “Today, he has secured 178 votes,” Speaker added.

Earlier, lawmakers, including PM Imran, arrived at the Parliament House while PTI supporters and PML-N leaders gathered outside.