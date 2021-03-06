Nora Fatehi's Dilbar crosses 1 billion views on Youtube

Nora Fatehi had everyone grooving with her debut song Dilbar. Everyone's favourite tune to dance on, Dilbar adds another feather to the cap as it crosses a whopping 1 billion views on Youtube.

Fatehi is the first African Arab female artiste to hit the 1billion mark and the 29-year-old tinsel town dancing queen managed to steal the hearts of the masses after dancing to the reworked version of Sushmita Sen's item number from the 1999 film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the O Saki Saki star shared the pictures from the celebrations. Nora was spotted chirping and enjoying as she penned a gratitude note.

"What an AMAZING SURPRISE flash mob THANK u guys for planning this???? ????Today history is made as im officially the first African arab female artist to hit 1 billion on youtube #dilbar ! And I couldn’t do it without ur unconditional love and support! Im forever forever GRATEFUL and GREATLY HUMBLED.. more to come"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. Not only this, but she was also seen in the song 'Chor Denge.' The actress will soon be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.