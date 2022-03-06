PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in Vehari today 
12:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Source: @PakPMO (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Vehari today (Sunday) where he will address a public gathering at Mailsi as part of his mass contact campaign.

This was announced by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet on Sunday. He said the people of South Punjab will accord an exemplary reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan like the people of Central Punjab did in Mandi Bahauddin.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan visited Mandi Bahauddin and addressed a huge public gathering. 

PM Imran Khan likely to visit Europe to ‘mend ... 10:54 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Europe soon to ‘mend frosty ties’ amid the ...

PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari thanks followers for love and prayers
10:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

