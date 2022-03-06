PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in Vehari today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Vehari today (Sunday) where he will address a public gathering at Mailsi as part of his mass contact campaign.
This was announced by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet on Sunday. He said the people of South Punjab will accord an exemplary reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan like the people of Central Punjab did in Mandi Bahauddin.
وزیراعظم عمران خان آج ضلع ویہاڑی میلسی میں عوامی رابطہ مہم کے تحت بڑے عوامی جلسہ سے خطاب کرے گے۔ سنٹرل پنجاب منڈی بہاؤالدین کے بعد آج ساؤتھ پنجاب ویہاڑی کی عوام بھی وزیراعظم عمران خان کا فقیدالمثال استقبال کرے گے۔— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 6, 2022
Earlier, PM Imran Khan visited Mandi Bahauddin and addressed a huge public gathering.
اتنی کثیر تعداد میں آج باہر نکلنے پر میں منڈی بہاؤالدین کے لوگوں کا شکریہ ادا کرنا چاہتا ہوں۔ pic.twitter.com/uLpPQ6igl2— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 18, 2022
