Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passes away in Canada

LAHORE – A legend of Pakistan's entertainment industry, Qavi Khan passed away in Canada at the age of 80 due to a prolonged illness, his family confirmed on Sunday.

Qavi Khan was one of the most respected and revered actors in the country, with a career spanning over four decades. For his high achievements in the industry, Khan had been conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Nigar Awards and a Pride of Performance.

Born in Peshawar, Khan started his acting career in the 1960s and worked in numerous popular TV dramas, including "Dhoop Kinare," "Ankahi," "Tanhaiyan," and "Humsafar," among many others. He was also a prominent figure in the Pakistani theater, and also worked in over 200 films.

Khan married in 1968 and had four children all of whom decided to settle abroad.

He was last seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which also starred superstars Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa. His last project on the small screen was Urwa Hocane and Ali Rehman Khan's Meri Shehzadi, but he left the project due to his failing health.

Condolences started pouring in soon after the news of his death reached Pakistan.

Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2023

اناللہ واناالیہ راجعون#QaviKhan's passing is a great loss to the Pakistani entertainment industry. He was a versatile actor who made a significant impact on theatre, television, and cinema. His performances were truly unforgettable and will always be cherished. pic.twitter.com/4ctNzJyqx9 — PMLN (@pmln_org) March 5, 2023

What a terrible news…Qavi Khan sahib’s stature in the industry will remain unmatched. For several of us, he was a living institution to learn not just acting but about life too. May Allah grant him highest place in jannah tul Firdous . Aameen🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zezB1RR9gF — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 5, 2023

It was truly an honour sharing the screen with you sir 🙏🏽 إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ #QaviKhan pic.twitter.com/ve6mycE9Hc — Arslan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) March 5, 2023

One of the most distinguished, accomplished,seasoned & respected actor of Pakistan. The man who stuck to acting all his life.i had never seen an actor as positive as him.

An Era ends today! May AllAh grant him in the highest place in Jannat. #QaviKhan pic.twitter.com/xt8z4tr47I — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) March 5, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Ashraf (@imranashrafawan)