Yasir Hussain attends wedding of Daily Pakistan's anchorperson Osama Bin Atiq

Lollywood's acclaimed actor Yasir Hussain whose fanbase speaks volumes of his grandeur is actually a humble person and a ride-or-die friend off the camera. The Karachi Se Lahore famed actor recently attended the wedding of his Aik Thi Laila co-star and proved that nothing comes before friendship.

Being the outspoken, witty, and encouraging fellow that he is, the Baandi actor was ecstatic to watch his buddy, Osama Bin Tariq, tying the knot and took to Instagram to share the news with his 2.1 million followers.

Tariq is an accomplished anchorperson (working for DailyPakistan), journalist, and an aspiring actor who has worked in supporting roles in various dramas and films including Ishrat Made in China and Aik Thi Laila. The latter is Hussain’s latest directorial project starring his darling wife, Iqra Aziz, in the leading role.

The two have worked on Hussain's second directorial and seem to have developed a good camaraderie.

On the work front, Hussain will next be seen in Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.