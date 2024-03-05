Search

Pakistan

Names of Punjab cabinet members finalized, oath-taking today

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 5 Mar, 2024
Names of Punjab cabinet members finalized, oath-taking today
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The 25-member Punjab cabinet consisting of ministers and special assistants is set to take oath at Governor's House on March 6.

According to a senior official at Governor's House, arrangements for the ceremony have been finalized. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman would administer the oath at 4pm.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) insiders say that names for the cabinet positions have been finalized by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In the new Punjab cabinet, Marriyum Aurangzeb is likely to get the ministry of planning and development and forests and Azma Bukhari is likely to become the provincial minister for information and culture. Khawaja Imran Nazir is set to become the minister for primary health, Bilal Yasin is likely to be entrusted the ministry of food and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman will get the excise ministry.

In Maryam Nawaz’s initial cabinet configuration, Khalid Jaja will be given the Ministry of Agriculture, while Faisal Ayub Khokhar is expected to take charge of the Ministry of Housing and Sports. Additionally, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Rana Iskandar Hayat are also poised to join the 25-member cabinet.

Rana Sanaullah and Parvez Rasheed are also expected to secure ministerial positions in Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet, while Shafay Hussain, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, is likely to be bestowed with a ministry.

Sources from the PML-N maintain that Sher Ali Gorchani and Zohaib Bharath will be included in the Punjab cabinet. Leaders from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) will also be accommodated in the cabinet.

