Names of Punjab cabinet members finalized, oath-taking today

LAHORE – The 25-member Punjab cabinet consisting of ministers and special assistants is set to take oath at Governor's House on March 6.
According to a senior official at Governor's House, arrangements for the ceremony have been finalized. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman would administer the oath at 4pm.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) insiders say that names for the cabinet positions have been finalized by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.
In the new Punjab cabinet, Marriyum Aurangzeb is likely to get the ministry of planning and development and forests and Azma Bukhari is likely to become the provincial minister for information and culture. Khawaja Imran Nazir is set to become the minister for primary health, Bilal Yasin is likely to be entrusted the ministry of food and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman will get the excise ministry.
In Maryam Nawaz’s initial cabinet configuration, Khalid Jaja will be given the Ministry of Agriculture, while Faisal Ayub Khokhar is expected to take charge of the Ministry of Housing and Sports. Additionally, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Rana Iskandar Hayat are also poised to join the 25-member cabinet.
Rana Sanaullah and Parvez Rasheed are also expected to secure ministerial positions in Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet, while Shafay Hussain, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, is likely to be bestowed with a ministry.
Sources from the PML-N maintain that Sher Ali Gorchani and Zohaib Bharath will be included in the Punjab cabinet. Leaders from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) will also be accommodated in the cabinet.
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
