Search

Sports

Nooh Dastgir Butt sets two new records in National Powerlifting Championship

Web Desk
11:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2024
Nooh Dastgir Butt
Source: File photo

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nooh Dastgir Butt on Tuesday set two new records in the National Powerlifting Championship.

Butt broke his own records by lifting 330kg weight in the squat category and 208kg weight in the bench press category.

Speaking after the event, Butt said that athletes who have won medals should be provided training facilities. Had they been provided proper training facilities, he said, the athletes who won medals in Commonwealth Games would also have won medals in Olympics.

He said the government should investigate why he was not sent to Olympics. He said he was neither given camps nor sent abroad for training. He said he regretted not being part of the Paris Olympics. He said it would not be difficult to win a medal in the Olympics if he is provided training.

Last year, Butt was not allowed to participate in Asian Games and Paris Olympics for allegedly being part of a parallel weightlifting interim committee. He denied the allegations and said that he wanted to continue representing Pakistan in future. 

Taking to Instagram, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist expressed reservations at his exclusion from the weightlifting event by the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF). 

“I, unfortunately, won’t be able to participate in future weightlifting competitions — be it National Games (2023) or international competitions like Asian Games (2023) or Olympic Games (2024) — as I have been alleged to be a member of a parallel weightlifting interim committee by the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF). As a result, I won’t be given an opportunity or platform to participate in future competitions,” Butt said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Nooh Dastgir Butt sets two new records in National Powerlifting ...

08:51 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Ahmed Baig wins 10th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship title

02:42 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

India secures top spot in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 ...

06:30 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Multan Sultans qualify for playoffs after defeating Karachi ...

08:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators called ...

06:19 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Match abandoned due to heavy ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Names of Punjab cabinet members finalized, oath-taking today

Gold & Silver

03:23 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pak Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 5 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.69 750.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.12 914.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.05 318.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: