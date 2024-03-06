PSL 9, Match 22: Karachi Kings set to face off against Quetta Gladiators in doubleheader today

A doubleheader will be taking place in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 9 with Karachi locking horns with Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
The first game will start at 2:00 pm (PST), and the toss will be held at 1:30 pm.
Quetta Gladiators raked in 9 points from 6 games with a net run rate of 0.313 and hold second spot while Karachi Kings have 4 points from 6 matches with a net run rate of -0.551.
Karachi Kings are struggling as they managed to win only 2 out of 6 matches and currently sitting second last on the points table. To qualify for playoffs, Shan Masood's men need to win all their remaining games and aim for a top 2 finish.
Gladiators, except for their loss to Sultans, have had a good season, currently in second place with a 5-point lead over their nearest rival. Jason Roy has been consistent at the top, scoring 200 runs at an average of 40.00 with two half-centuries. The middle order has power hitters like Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Sherfane Rutherford, who showed his finishing skills in the previous game.
Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Junior, Usman Qadir, Omair Bin Yousuf, Will Smeed, Khawaja Nafay, Adil Naz, Akeal Hosain, and Sohail Khan
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, and Blessing Muzarabani
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
