PSL 9, Match 22: Karachi Kings set to face off against Quetta Gladiators in doubleheader today

A doubleheader will be taking place in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 9 with Karachi locking horns with Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The first game will start at 2:00 pm (PST), and the toss will be held at 1:30 pm.

Quetta Gladiators raked in 9 points from 6 games with a net run rate of 0.313 and hold second spot while Karachi Kings have 4 points from 6 matches with a net run rate of -0.551.

Karachi Kings are struggling as they managed to win only 2 out of 6 matches and currently sitting second last on the points table. To qualify for playoffs, Shan Masood's men need to win all their remaining games and aim for a top 2 finish.

Gladiators, except for their loss to Sultans, have had a good season, currently in second place with a 5-point lead over their nearest rival. Jason Roy has been consistent at the top, scoring 200 runs at an average of 40.00 with two half-centuries. The middle order has power hitters like Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Sherfane Rutherford, who showed his finishing skills in the previous game.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Junior, Usman Qadir, Omair Bin Yousuf, Will Smeed, Khawaja Nafay, Adil Naz, Akeal Hosain, and Sohail Khan

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, and Blessing Muzarabani