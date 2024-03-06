Punjab Police jobs 2024 – Here's how to apply for Commando and Constable posts

KARACHI – Sindh Police started receiving applications for positions of Commando, Lady Commando and Constable. The plan was authorized by the newly elected CM, and aims to add over 500 new personnel to the force.
The new security personnel will be deployed in the Special Security Unit as applications are invited for the vacant posts from candidates having Sindh domicile.
|Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Domicile
|Qualification
|Physical fitness
|Age limit
|Police Commando BPS-05
|350
|Sindh Rural and Urban
|
Matric
|
Chest – 33x34.5
Height – 5’5
Running – 1 mile in 7 minutes
Push Ups -10
|18-25
|Constable Driver BPS-05
|50
|Sindh Rural and Urban
|Matric
|Height – 5’2
|18-25
|Constable Driver BPS-05
|100
|Sindh Rural and Urban
|
Matric and
LTV driving license
|
Chest – 33x34.5
Height – 5’5
Running – 1 mile in 7 minutes
Push Ups -10
|18-25
Requisites for Sindh Police Jobs 2024
Forms will be issued and submitted at SSU Headquater Hassan square near Aziz Bhatti Police Station in the provincial capital.
Please visit www.ssupolice.gos.pk for further details.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
