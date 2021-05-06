LIVE: PM Imran addressing the ceremony of housing scheme project in Lahore
Web Desk
11:09 AM | 6 May, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran addressing the ceremony of housing scheme project in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing at the launching ceremony of a Punjab Peri-urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme in Lahore.

According to Prime Minister Office, the premier will inaugurate Punjab Peri-urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme at Raiwind. PM will preside over various meetings in the metropolis. Moreover, he will also discuss key political matters with the provincial administration.

Khan will also meet Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, where the Chief Minister will brief him on the provincial government strategy to curb the deadly third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports in local media also suggest that the PM would also attend a fund-raising programme at Shaukat Khanum Hospital during his brief visit.

PM Imran makes surprise visit to Islamabad ... 08:18 PM | 2 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday made surprise visit of different localities of Pakistan's capital ...

PM will also virtually inaugurate work on different sites at Chiniot, DG Khan, Chunian, Khaneawal, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Jalalpur Pirwalla, and Sargodha. These residential colonies consisting of 100 to 500 housing units would be constructed in the suburbs of cities and rural areas of Punjab.

The Board of Revenue Punjab will provide land for the scheme at an affordable price. The Board identified 133 sites in 35 districts of Punjab. The government of Punjab has been provided funds under the first phase for the development of land and infrastructure on these sites.

More From This Category
Pakistan makes it to Amazon’s approved seller ...
12:05 PM | 6 May, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood shoots down rumours about ...
11:30 AM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistan registers 4,198 new COVID-19 cases, 108 ...
10:33 AM | 6 May, 2021
PML-N’s Moazzam Kallu clinches victory in PP-84 ...
09:27 AM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistan Army captain among three soldiers ...
11:02 PM | 5 May, 2021
100 DG Khan students graduate from US-funded ...
10:09 PM | 5 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actress Abhilasha Patil passes away due to Covid-19 complications
12:41 PM | 6 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr