Maheen Hassan tops CSS exam 2020 – Check Final Result here
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the results Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020.
Maheen Hassan, a female candidate with roll number 22007, has topped the CSS 2020 on general merit and decided to pursue her career in Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).
The passing percentage is only 1.962%, which is less than the passing percentage of last year.
Out of 374 candidates who cleared the written exams, 12 aspirants failed viva-voce.
CE-2020 Final Result Press Note 06-05-2021 by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd
According to FPSC, 226 male candidates and 138 female candidates passed the CSS written examinations.
The body has recommended 221 candidates, including 142 male candidates and 79 female candidates, for appointment after viva-voce.
All recommended candidates have been directed to contact Section Officer (T-V) Establishment Division, for further correspondence.
Pakistan minister congratulates Christian girl ... 09:34 PM | 26 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi today Friday had a telephonic conversation with ...
- Pakistan allows use of airspace by Canadian plane carrying aid to ...05:53 PM | 6 May, 2021
- Maheen Hassan tops CSS exam 2020 – Check Final Result here05:48 PM | 6 May, 2021
- Passenger escapes Karachi airport quarantine after testing positive ...05:27 PM | 6 May, 2021
-
-
- Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid loses battle to COVID-1903:35 PM | 6 May, 2021
-
- My stepfather tried to rape me, says Eshal Fayyaz03:13 PM | 6 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021